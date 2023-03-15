French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Central Africa this month has received mixed reviews, with some skeptical of his latest reset of French relations with the continent. It’s part of broader challenges Macron faces in asserting French influence — not just in Africa but also in Europe amid a fast-changing political landscape marked by the war in Ukraine and Russia’s growing influence overseas. From Paris, Lisa Bryant reports for VOA.
…
In Africa and Europe, France Struggles to Exert Influence
French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Central Africa this month has received mixed reviews, with some skeptical of his latest reset of French relations with the continent. It’s part of broader challenges Macron faces in asserting French influence — not just in Africa but also in Europe amid a fast-changing political landscape marked by the war in Ukraine and Russia’s growing influence overseas. From Paris, Lisa Bryant reports for VOA.