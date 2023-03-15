Crimean Tatar Restaurateurs Send Message to Moscow

March marks the ninth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Many Crimean Tatars had to leave their home after Russian forces overran the peninsula — among them Ernest Suleimanov and his family. They fled to Warsaw where they opened a restaurant named “Crimea” right in front of the Russian embassy in Poland. For VOA from Warsaw, Lesia Bakalets has their story. Videographer: Daniil Batushchak

