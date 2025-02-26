VOA Russian: Russia’s economy growth is forecast to stall

Three years since the beginning of the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s economy has continued to grow because of its rampant defense spending. VOA Russian spoke with the experts who predict the defense-based growth is unsustainable and about to hit the ceiling as both industrial capacities and workforce are at near maximums. Thousands of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow also have hit certain sectors of the Russian economy, particularly damaging Gazprom, the car industry and aviation.

Click here for the full story in Russian.

