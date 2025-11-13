​Information regarding the following individuals (figurants) appeared in open sources, particularly in journalistic investigations, following the NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine) reports about the exposure of a corruption scheme within “Energoatom” dubbed “Operation Midas”.

​ Individuals Implicated in Operation “Midas” and Their Alleged Role (According to the Investigation/Media).

Timur Mindich – Head of the organization (codename “Karlson”). Allegedly organized the scheme and exerted influence over officials.

Businessman, film producer, co-owner of “Kvartal 95” studio (until 2019, he co-owned a number of group companies with Volodymyr Zelenskyi). Media reported close ties with businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

Frequently visited the Office of the President.

According to media, he left Ukraine shortly before the searches began.

Ihor Myroniuk – Former Advisor to the Minister of Energy (codename “Rocket”). Former advisor to German Galushchenko when he was Minister of Energy.

Former assistant to ex-MP Andriy Derkach (suspected of high treason).

Honoured Lawyer of Ukraine.

Dmytro Basov – Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of JSC “NNEGC “Energoatom” (codename “Tenor”).

Former employee of the General Prosecutor’s Office.

According to media, he was dismissed from the Prosecutor’s Office due to a number of corruption scandals. His asset declaration is classified. Media points to significant enrichment of his family during his work at “Energoatom”.

Oleksandr Tsukerman – Member of the “back office” for money legalization (codename “Sugarman”).

Was part of the group that allegedly engaged in money laundering, according to the investigation.

According to media, he left Ukraine.

Ihor Fursenko – Member of the “back office” for money legalization (codename “Ryoshik”). Appears in recordings as “accountant”.

Registered as a private entrepreneur (PE) specializing in IT consulting.

In contacts, he was listed as “Ihor, works for Mykhailo Tsukerman”.

Lesia Ustymenko – Member of the “back office” for money legalization.

Registered as a PE (main activity: market research and public opinion polling).

Listed in contacts as “Lesia Kyiv Financier of the Brothers”.

Media mentions her husband, who is allegedly a Russian citizen and regularly traveled there until 2015.

Liudmyla Zorina – Member of the “back office” for money legalization.

Registered as a PE (activity: business and management consulting). Media mentions that Vadym Leonidovych Hrona was listed on her email address and confirmed to journalists that she is an acquaintance, but they had not communicated for a long time.

The Essence of the Scheme.

​According to the investigation, the exposed corruption scheme involves “Energoatom” employees and related individuals who allegedly demanded a 10-15% kickback from businessmen in exchange for the opportunity to supply goods or services to the state company. Those who refused allegedly faced the inability to receive payment or were excluded from the list of suppliers (a mechanism dubbed the “barrier” or “turnstile”). The case involves the laundering of tens of millions of dollars.

​Five out of the seven individuals were detained, while Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, according to journalists, have left Ukraine.

