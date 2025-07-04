Industrial Strength Vacuum Suction Cup with Manual Pump – 20.32 cm, 249.48 KG Load Capacity Dual Set, Heavy Duty Hand-Pump Glass Lifter with Anti-Slip Handle for Moving Materials

Product details:

Suction cups for industrial use – Crafted for heavy lifting tasks, these high-quality suction cups stick firmly to even, spotless, and sleek surfaces. Perfect for hoisting sizable glass panels, tiles, marble slabs, steel sheets, extensive flooring, aquariums, windshield replacements, as well as transporting and setting up cupboards, conservatories, desks, and various furnishings.

Top-notch and long-lasting components – The suction cups are crafted from premium rubber and sturdy engineering plastics along with stainless steel. The rubber pad is encased in a thickened stainless steel ring (3mm) and the seamless injection molding guarantees exceptional airtightness. They are capable of meeting the demands of heavy lifting operations and come with a convenient carrying case.

This tool with a strong suction cup can handle heavy objects effortlessly, such as large glass pieces, with a safe load capacity of up to 240 pounds and a maximum load capacity of up to 550 pounds, working in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 60°C. It solves the challenge of installing and handling heavy items.

Using just one hand is all it takes – Our window suction cups are made for easy and fast connection and disconnection. Just position the suction cup on a flat, non-porous surface, grasp the handle with one hand to lock the suction cup in place, and push the pump with your thumb (or other hand) rapidly until the red indicator vanishes and the suction cup securely sticks to the item.

When a red warning line shows up while lifting, it means the suction cup has lost its vacuum. To fix this, simply press the air pump with your thumb a few times until the red line disappears, without taking the suction cup off the surface. Our suction cups have undergone extensive testing and can stay attached to glass surfaces for more than 24 hours, proving their great air tightness and durability.



