Ornate Metal Pitcher

This tall metal pitcher features a narrow neck that gracefully flares into a rounded body on a circular pedestal.

Its elongated, curved handle balances the silhouette, while a tapered spout adds elegant functionality.

The surface dazzles with intricate red, blue, and gold patterns against a polished metal background, and it sits on a mirror that reflects its ornate detailing.

Pitchers like this appear in Middle Eastern and Ottoman art from the 16th–18th centuries.

They served both everyday and ceremonial purposes: holding water, milk, fragrant oils or wine.

Many were traded as exotic luxury items, reaching European courts and collections.

Core metal typically brass or copper, sometimes alloyed with tin or zinc.

Decorative work done by hand: engraving with fine chisels, inlay of colored enamel.

Gold accents often applied by gilding or thin leaf to highlight key motifs.

Floral arabesques and foliate scrolls evoke themes of growth, harmony, and nature’s renewal.

Red hues symbolize vitality, blue stands for protection or spirituality, and gold denotes wealth and prestige.

Such vessels could appear in rituals of purification or be placed as offerings in sacred spaces.

Valued by collectors for their artisanal skill and historical resonance.

As decor, they enrich eclectic, boho, or heritage-inspired interiors.

Repurposed today as vases for dried flowers, centerpiece art objects, or photographic props on social media.



