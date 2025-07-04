School gold medal in the Ukrainian SSR

The school gold medal in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (Ukrainian SSR) during the 1980s represented the highest academic honor for graduates of secondary general education schools. It was a prestigious award, signifying exceptional academic performance, diligence, and exemplary conduct throughout a student’s schooling.
Plating: gold-plated.
 

