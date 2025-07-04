Features of Gift Watches from President Zelenskyy with Inscriptions:
“Від Президента України” Inscription: This inscription is a key distinguishing mark.
On the case back: Most often, this inscription (along with the Tryzub) is engraved on the metal case back of the watch.
Manufacturer: As mentioned previously, a significant portion of these watches are manufactured by the Kyiv Watch Factory under the KLEYNOD brand. This factory has a long history of cooperation with the Office of the President and other state institutions for producing award watches.
Men’s models from the K20.6 series (with a gold-plated stainless steel case, Swiss quartz movement, mineral glass, leather strap, and numerals inspired by the Tryzub).
A gift watch from the President of Ukraine with the corresponding inscription is not just an accessory; it’s a symbol of recognition and gratitude for significant contributions to the state or for demonstrated courage.
