Features of Gift Watches from President Zelenskyy with Inscriptions:

“Від Президента України” Inscription: This inscription is a key distinguishing mark.

On the case back: Most often, this inscription (along with the Tryzub) is engraved on the metal case back of the watch.

Manufacturer: As mentioned previously, a significant portion of these watches are manufactured by the Kyiv Watch Factory under the KLEYNOD brand. This factory has a long history of cooperation with the Office of the President and other state institutions for producing award watches.

Men’s models from the K20.6 series (with a gold-plated stainless steel case, Swiss quartz movement, mineral glass, leather strap, and numerals inspired by the Tryzub).

A gift watch from the President of Ukraine with the corresponding inscription is not just an accessory; it’s a symbol of recognition and gratitude for significant contributions to the state or for demonstrated courage.



⭐️Send your suggestions and stand with Ukraine!

✅Item ID: 3030725

🌟🎉 Order now Gift Watches from President Zelenskyy





➡️ write to us for more information



from: SeLLineS Network