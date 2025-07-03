The porcelain figurine “Carmen” is a widely recognized collectible, often depicting the passionate and vibrant protagonist of Georges Bizet’s famous opera. There are several versions of this figurine produced by various factories around the world, each with its own distinct style and artistic interpretation.

One particularly notable version is the porcelain figurine “Carmen” (often referred to as “Spanish Dance”) produced by the Kyiv Experimental Ceramics and Art Factory (Kyiv EKKhZ) in Ukraine. Here’s what’s known about it:

Artist: The model for this specific “Carmen” figurine was created by the renowned Ukrainian sculptor Oksana Leontiivna Zhnykrup (О.Л. Жникруп). She is known for her graceful and dynamic figures, and her works are highly sought after by collectors of Soviet porcelain.

Creation Year: The model was created in 1975.

Collectibility: This particular “Carmen” figurine is a desirable piece for collectors of Soviet-era porcelain due to its artistic merit and the popularity of Zhnykrup’s work.

The “Carmen” figurine, regardless of its origin, generally embodies the spirit of the opera’s heroine – a symbol of freedom, passion, and the allure of Spanish culture and dance. Their historical context often reflects the artistic trends and production capabilities of the factories that created them.



