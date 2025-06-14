Fast-Charge Replacement Charger for Makita DC18RC – Compatible with 14.4V & 18V Batteries, Cordless Tool Charger with EU Plug, Multi-Protection System, Ideal for Home, Dorms & Outdoor Use (Battery Not Included)

Material: Abs (acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)

Power Supply: Plug Powered

Plug Type: European

Charging Input: 220V

Output: 14.4~18V

Charging Current: 3.5A

Replace for: power tools brand Charger DC18RC

Compatible with power tools brand 14.4V and 18V Li-ion battery charger for makita BL1815 BL1830 BL1840 BL1850 BL1860 BL1415 BL1430 etc

Intelligent charging management, multifunctional LED indicators, multiple Safeguard, overload Safeguard to Safeguard the cells from damage

Charger replacement for Makit_a lithium-ion batteries from 14.4V to 18V, built-in fan to cool the battery for more efficient work

CAUTION:

1. Read thoroughly HANDLING INSTRUCTIONS before use.

2. Do not disassemble nor throw into fire.

3. CHARGING ROOM TEMP: 10’C-40’C

4. Note: Products with electrical plugs are designed for use in the Europe.

Outlets and voltage differ internationally and this product may require an Connector or converter for use in your destination. Please check compatibility before purchasing.

5. Please don’t put the battery on the charger during storage



