Aime Handheld Arc Welder 220V±15% – Semi-Automatic Smart Electric Welding Machine with Toolbox, European Plug, Intelligent Identification and Automatic Matching, Compact Design for Home Use. Grey and Green.

Product details:

Input Voltage(V) 50/60Hz:220V±10%

Input Current(A): 21

Rated output voltage(V): 24.8

Output Current(A): 20-120

Rated Input Power(KW): 4.1

Electrode: φ1.6-φ3.2

Dimension(mm): 250x100x250/9.83.99.8in

N.W(K.G): 1.8

Power factor: 0.76

Insulation class: F

Duty Cycle at 40℃: 20%

Efficiency: 85%

All product accessories are included in the picture

1. ARC Welding machine

2. 1. 6 M2 crocodile clip 1.5m/59in

3. 1.5 square meters of power line;

4. Steel brus



