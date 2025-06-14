Aime Handheld Arc Welder 220V±15% – Semi-Automatic Smart Electric Welding Machine with Toolbox, European Plug, Intelligent Identification and Automatic Matching, Compact Design for Home Use. Grey and Green.
Input Voltage(V) 50/60Hz:220V±10%
Input Current(A): 21
Rated output voltage(V): 24.8
Output Current(A): 20-120
Rated Input Power(KW): 4.1
Electrode: φ1.6-φ3.2
Dimension(mm): 250x100x250/9.83.99.8in
N.W(K.G): 1.8
Power factor: 0.76
Insulation class: F
Duty Cycle at 40℃: 20%
Efficiency: 85%
All product accessories are included in the picture
1. ARC Welding machine
2. 1. 6 M2 crocodile clip 1.5m/59in
3. 1.5 square meters of power line;
4. Steel brus
