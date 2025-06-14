Portable Weather Radio with a Hand-Crank Feature, LED Flashlight, And Multiple Power Options Including USB And Solar, Ideal for Emergencies And Camping.
Product details:
Battery Capacity – 2000mAh
Compatible Device: Speaker
Battery Properties: Rechargeable Lithium Battery-18650 Series
Contain Electronic Components/Motherboard: Contains electronic components or motherboard
⭐️Price today: only $16
✅Item ID: 0211625
🌟🎉Order now Portable Weather Radio with a Hand-Crank Feature
➡️write to us for more information