In central California, it is harvesting season for strawberries and citrus fruits. But some farm workers who aren’t legal U.S. residents are staying away from work, following migrant roundups that are part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Genia Dulot has our story.
…
Deportations bring uncertainty for California farm workers and local growers
In central California, it is harvesting season for strawberries and citrus fruits. But some farm workers who aren’t legal U.S. residents are staying away from work, following migrant roundups that are part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Genia Dulot has our story.