Rubio visits Saudi Arabia as Israel, Hamas move closer to end of first phase of ceasefire 

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in Saudi Arabia on Monday as part of a tour of the region that includes a focus on the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Rubio was expected to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid objections from Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations about U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to move Palestinians out of Gaza.

Trump has suggested the Palestinians would go to neighboring countries, with the United States taking over Gaza and redeveloping the territory.

Such a plan would seemingly eliminate Trump’s hopes of getting Saudi Arabia to normalize ties with Israel, a move Saudi officials have said will not happen unless there is a pathway for a Palestinian state.

The United States fully endorsed Israel’s war aims in Gaza on Sunday, with Rubio saying that Hamas “must be eradicated” and “cannot continue as a military or government force.”

With the first phase of the ceasefire set to expire in two weeks, Rubio told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a stop in Jerusalem that “as long as [Hamas] stands as a force that can govern or as a force that can administer or as a force that can threaten by use of violence, peace becomes impossible.”

Echoing Trump, the Israeli leader said “the gates of hell would be open” if Hamas does not release dozens of remaining hostages abducted in its Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war.

Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist group, freed three hostages Saturday in exchange for nearly 400 Palestinians who had been jailed in Israel. But the militants continue to hold dozens of hostages they captured in the terror attack that killed 1,200 people.

Israel’s counteroffensive during 15 months of fighting in Gaza has killed more than 48,200 Palestinians, according to the territory’s health ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians. Israel says it has killed over 17,000 militants.

The tentative second phase of the ceasefire plan calls for Hamas to release dozens of remaining hostages in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners, drafting of a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces. But the detailed terms of the deal have yet to be negotiated.

During his tour of the region, Rubio was not scheduled to meet with any Palestinian officials.

Egypt says it is hosting an Arab summit on February 27, and is working with other countries on a counterproposal that would allow for Gaza to be rebuilt without removing its population. Human rights groups say the expulsion of Palestinians would likely violate international law.

Arab nations have long called for creation of an independent Palestinian state to exist alongside Israel, which the U.S. has also supported. But Netanyahu opposes a two-state solution and U.S. ownership of Gaza also would likely end the possibility of a Palestinian state encompassing Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Egypt has warned that any mass influx of Palestinians from Gaza would undermine its nearly half-century-old peace treaty with Israel, a cornerstone of American influence in the region.

Some material in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

