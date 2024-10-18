Striking machinists, Boeing confer indirectly, aided by US government 

A union representing striking machinists at Boeing said Friday that it was “actively engaged in indirect discussions” with the plane maker that were being facilitated by Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su.

“We are fully committed to these talks. It is our responsibility to attempt to reach a resolution,” the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 751 said in a social media post.

About 33,000 of Boeing’s unionized West Coast workers, most in Washington state, have been on strike since September 13, demanding a 40% wage increase spread over four years and a restoration of workers’ defined benefit pension. The work stoppage has halted production of the company’s best-selling 737 Max and its 767 and 777 wide-body aircraft.

The talks are the first sign of movement in the strike since October 8, when Boeing – following the breakdown of talks attended by mediators -withdrew its enhanced offer that included a 30% wage increase over four years. Boeing subsequently filed an unfair labor practice charge against the union.

Boeing declined to comment on Friday.

On Monday, Su was in Seattle for her first in-person effort to help reach a new Boeing contract and returned on Thursday night to resume efforts after a trip to Detroit.

A spokesperson for Su said Friday that the secretary “is currently in Seattle having discussions with both parties. She has met with the CEO and the union and has been in touch multiple times throughout the process.”

Last Friday, Boeing announced it would cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global staff, and take $5 billion in charges, continuing a year of tumult for the company since a new Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 airplane suffered a midair emergency.

Boeing announced a window for up to $25 billion in stock and debt offerings over the next three years on Tuesday, as well as a $10 billion credit agreement.

In September, nearly 95% of the West Coast workers rejected Boeing’s contract offer of a 25% pay increase over four years, prompting the strike.

…