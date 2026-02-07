50W Solar Flex Panel. MC4 Output 18V, Suitable for Patio, Camping, RV, Yacht, Energy Storage, Emergency Charging, Monocrystalline Silicon, EVA Encapsulation
Product details:
Material: Magnetic Material
Power Supply: Solar Charging
Photovoltaic Module Detachable: Removable
Photovoltaic Wafer Process: Monocrystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Wafer
Packaging Process: EVA Encapsulation
Panel Type: Single-sided
Interface Type: MC4
Output Power: 50W
