Supercardioid Condenser Microphone, Boom Arm

Supercardioid Condenser Microphone with Boom Arm and Mute Button, Plug and Play Streaming Microphone Kit Compatible for PC, Volume/Gain, Monitor Mix, for Gaming, Podcasting, Recording, USB
Product details:
Power Mode: USB
Connector Type: USB Type C
Product Type: Microphone System
Special Features: Volume Control, Mute Function, Runs on plug-in power
Recommended Usage: Gaming, Singing, Video Conference, Streaming
Major Material: ABS
Color: Black
