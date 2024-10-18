Muslim candidates surge in local elections in US

WASHINGTON — As the United States prepares for a presidential election next month, the idyllic New York suburb of Teaneck, New Jersey, is gearing up for elections that reflect a broader trend in U.S. politics.

Two Muslim women are running for local office in Teaneck, a town of 41,000 residents with a significant Muslim population. They are among hundreds of Muslim candidates in local, state and federal elections around the country.

Teaneck once had a Muslim mayor but never a Muslim woman on its city council.

Reshma Khan, a longtime local activist of Indian origin and a council candidate, is aiming to change that.

“I don’t take that lightly,” Khan, 47, said in a recent phone interview from her makeshift canvassing base in Teaneck. “It’s one of great responsibility as a Muslim.”

Nadia Hussain, a Trinidadian American high school teacher, is the other Muslim candidate in Teaneck’s nonpartisan local elections. She is hoping to be the first Muslim woman elected to the local school board.

The two hijab-wearing, everyday working American moms represent a growing trend of Muslim Americans seeking office, reflecting a larger national pattern of more diverse candidates.

“There is a saying that we have: ‘If you’re not at the table, then you’re on the menu,’ so engagement is a must,” Hussain said in an interview with VOA.

Muslims’ political engagement surges

The U.S. has roughly 3.5 million Muslims from diverse ethnic backgrounds. Though most vote Democratic, a growing number have leaned Republican in recent elections.

Muslim elected officials, once a rarity, have become increasingly common in recent years. This surge in political engagement is driven by a mix of factors, from a concern about Islamophobia to a desire for political representation, experts say.

“If voter turnout of American Muslims is any indication of further political participation, Muslims running for office seems to parallel that trend,” said Nura Sediqe, an assistant professor of political science at Michigan State University.

Some experts trace the surge of Muslim political engagement to 2018, when Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib shattered glass ceilings by becoming the first Muslim women elected to Congress. Their success, coupled with that of numerous local candidates, ignited a wave of Muslim political activism.

The ripple effects have continued in the years since. In 2021, Boston and New York City elected their first Muslim council members. The following year, Dearborn, Michigan, a city with a substantial Arab and Muslim population, inaugurated its first Muslim mayor. Meanwhile, state legislatures from Maine to Texas have welcomed about 50 Muslim members into their ranks.

“Every cycle we’re seeing an increase in the number of people running,” said Basim Elkarra, executive director of CAIR Action, himself a school board president near the Sacramento, California, area. “You’re seeing more local races, more school board races and more city council races where folks are running in.”

Last year, CAIR, a civil rights group promoting American-Islamic relations, tallied 235 Muslim elected officials, including nearly 50 in New Jersey, home to the largest Muslim population per capita in the country. This year, the group expects the total number to surpass 250, a record.

Local races, like school board and city council elections, account for most of the recent growth. A city council member may not wield the power of a member of Congress, but in a country where “all politics is local,” these races can have a huge impact on local communities.

Recounting her talking points to voters, Khan said, “We say, yes, the presidential election is important, but more important is local elections.”

A consummate activist, Khan views a future role on the city council as an extension of her activism rather than a political position. Her goal, she said, is to inspire future generations of Muslim women.

“I’m not doing this for myself,” Khan said. “I am doing this for the Fatimas and the Muhammads and the Ahmads who are going to come 50 years from now.”

Candidate aims to challenge stereotypes

Khan wasn’t always a hijabi woman. Born in Chennai, India, she attended a Catholic school. After earning an master’s degree in business administration from an Indian university, she moved to the U.S. in early 2001 to take a marketing job in New Jersey.

The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, changed her outlook. To challenge stereotypes about Muslims, she began wearing a hijab.

“I wanted to show that there are peaceful Muslims,” she said.

Nearly 20 years ago, Khan and her husband, Arif, moved to Teaneck, where she immersed herself in community activism: attending city council meetings, serving on the council’s community relations board and leading a school Parent Teacher Association.

Then in 2021, she was thrust into the spotlight after helping lead a ballot initiative to move local elections from May to November when turnout is higher. She credits her marketing skills for the success of the “One Town, One Vote” campaign.

“At this point, I had become such an icon in Teaneck, because even though the movement was not started by me, I brought my marketing skills,” she said.

The following year, she considered running for town council but decided to wait while she was raising three young daughters. This year, though, she took the plunge, inspired by the success of other Muslim women in New Jersey and a sense the council wasn’t listening to her community.

“I felt that I should be the leader for my community, so my community finds a voice in American politics,” she said.

Teaneck is an ethnically and religiously diverse town, with about 40% of the population Jewish, more than 25% Muslim, and the rest mostly Blacks and Latinos.

The war in Gaza, ignited by Hamas’ terror attack on Israel last October, sparked tensions after the council passed a resolution in support of Israel but not one “designed to speak for Palestinian voices,” Khan said.

Teaneck’s Muslims, Khan said, “feel let down by the local leadership because the local leadership has only spoken for one community.”

Teaneck Mayor Mike Pagan did not respond to repeated requests from VOA for comment.

A self-described “bridge builder,” Khan said she has formed a broad coalition of supporters from Teaneck’s major communities, using young canvassers to go door to door.

Whether that’s enough to win remains to be seen. With local elections now held in November, winning a council seat requires substantially more votes. But whether she wins or not, Khan said she wants to be remembered “as a woman in her hijab who’s a Muslim and has galvanized support from every community in the town, not because she is a Muslim person but because she is someone who stands for equity.”

…