Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, Iranian-backed proxies have ratcheted up attacks on U.S. service members in the Middle East, and Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have attacked several military and commercial ships with ballistic missiles and drones. VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb reports.
…
US Military Under Onslaught in Mideast Since Start of Israel-Hamas War
Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, Iranian-backed proxies have ratcheted up attacks on U.S. service members in the Middle East, and Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have attacked several military and commercial ships with ballistic missiles and drones. VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb reports.