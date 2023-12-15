The wars in Ukraine, Gaza and other dangerous places around the world have heightened the need to prepare journalists, NGOs (nongovernmental organizations), health care professionals and civilians to be ready for life and death situations in high-risk environments. Global Journalist Security (GJS) is a company doing just that. Philip Alexiou reports.
High-Risk Environment Training for Journalists and More
