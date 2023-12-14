Russian Court Upholds Detention of US Reporter Gershkovich

MOSCOW — A Moscow court on Thursday upheld a ruling to hold in detention until January 30 U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia earlier this year on espionage charges.

The 32-year-old Wall Street Journal correspondent in Moscow, his employer and the U.S. government have all rejected the spying allegations.

“Evan Gershkovich will remain in custody until January 30, 2024,” the Moscow city court said in a statement on social media, turning down an appeal lodged late last month.

A video released by the court showed Gershkovich, who previously worked for Agence France-Presse, standing in a cage for defendants during Thursday’s hearing, smiling and wearing a dark-colored sweater.

Gershkovich was arrested during a reporting trip at the end of March in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, becoming the first Western reporter to be held on spying charges in Russia since the Soviet era.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Russia this month also brought fresh charges against U.S.-Russian dual citizen Alsu Kurmasheva, arrested in the central city of Kazan in October and charged with failing to register as a “foreign agent.”

Her employer, Radio Free Europe/Liberty (RFE/RL), this week denounced the fresh charges filed against her after reports she has also been accused of violating rules against Ukraine war criticism.

…