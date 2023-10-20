White House Seeks $105 Billion for Israel, Ukraine, Other Spending

The White House has asked Congress for $105 billion to boost security assistance for Ukraine and Israel, as well as humanitarian assistance for people in Gaza. The formal request Friday came a day after President Joe Biden’s national address in the Oval Office where he appealed to the American people to continue funding the war efforts of Ukraine and Israel.

The request includes $61.4 billion for defense support in Ukraine, $14.3 billion for Israel, and $9.15 billion for humanitarian assistance in both countries, as well as for people in Gaza and other needs.

“This budget request is critical to advancing America’s national security and ensuring the safety of the American people,” the president’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters.

However, the funding request is essentially stalled in Congress because House Republicans are still trying to elect a speaker after ousting their previous speaker earlier this month.

On Friday, Ohio Republican Jim Jordan fell far short of the number of votes he needed from his own party to claim the speakership, after having failed in two previous attempts this week.

Ahead of the vote, Democratic Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called Jordan “a clear and present danger to the American people” and urged moderate Republicans to break ranks and join Democrats in electing a speaker. So far, no Republicans have done so through multiple rounds of voting.

…