Mideast, Fentanyl Top US Agenda as China’s Top Diplomat to Visit Washington

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s planned visit to Washington this month is viewed as paving the way for further high-level meetings between the United States and China. It comes as Washington urges Beijing to use its lines of communication with countries in the Middle East to prevent a military escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Washington also is calling for Beijing’s cooperation to stop the flow of precursor chemicals that are fueling the fentanyl crisis. VOA State Department Bureau Chief Nike Ching has more.

