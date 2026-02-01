540° Rotating Magnetic Charging Cable, 3A Fast Charging, USB Type-C Cable with Data Transfer Support, USB Magnet, Magnetic Charger Phone Data Cord Wire Type C Device, 2m

Product details:

Shape: Round

Connector Polarity: Male To Female

Material: Nylon

540 Rotate 3A Magnetic Cable, 3A Fast Charging, 480Mbps data transmission

180° L-shape and 360°rotating magnetic head design, It has all the functions of the straight and 90 degrees L-shaped magnetic cable. Its user-friendly design was more convenient and comfortable for playing games, watching videos, reading e-books, and online shopping when you charging. LED lights are designed to help you find cables more easily in the dark.

USB magnetic cable comes with super strong magnetic, which can automatically absorb magnet charging cable quickly in the right direction and not easy to fall off. Easier and safer to charge your phone with one hand when you’re driving.



🌟Price today for: only $5 (discount: -71%)

➡️Item ID: 03010226

🎉 Order now 540° Rotating Magnetic 3A Fast Charging USB Cable





✅ use the support chat (button on the left) or fill out the electronic form to order and receive additional information



➡️Like and subscribe:

@sellines youtube

@sellines instagram

@sellines facebook



from: SeLLineS Network