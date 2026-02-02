Chrysler Prowler Roadster Candy Red for sale!
Final (last) release – only 300 cars were produced in this color!!!
The only hot rod in the world that was mass-produced! Aluminum body and aluminum frame!
Sports aluminum engine 3.6 l (previous Prowler releases had a regular iron engine!) with a capacity of up to 400 hp.
The car was assembled by hand at the Conner Avenue Assembly Plant (CAAP) in Detroit, Michigan in 2002. Consumption: 11 l / 100 km.
The most complete equipment: sporttronic, subwoofer, AM / FM stereo, player, cruise control, multi-steering wheel, 20 “chrome wheels, on-board computer on the mirror, etc.
Exchange possible. Successfully earns money in advertising, show business.
