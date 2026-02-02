Chrysler Prowler Roadster Candy Red for sale!

Final (last) release – only 300 cars were produced in this color!!!

The only hot rod in the world that was mass-produced! Aluminum body and aluminum frame!

Sports aluminum engine 3.6 l (previous Prowler releases had a regular iron engine!) with a capacity of up to 400 hp.

The car was assembled by hand at the Conner Avenue Assembly Plant (CAAP) in Detroit, Michigan in 2002. Consumption: 11 l / 100 km.

The most complete equipment: sporttronic, subwoofer, AM / FM stereo, player, cruise control, multi-steering wheel, 20 “chrome wheels, on-board computer on the mirror, etc.

Exchange possible. Successfully earns money in advertising, show business.



➡️Item ID: 05010226

🎉 Order now Chrysler Prowler Roadster Candy Red





✅ use the support chat (button on the left) or fill out the electronic form to order and receive additional information



➡️Like and subscribe:

@sellines youtube

@sellines instagram

@sellines facebook



from: SeLLineS Network