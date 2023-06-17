The PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf have long battled in court over competing claims affecting men’s professional golf. But in a surprise move last week, the groups announced they would merge commercially. Some U.S. senators are alarmed. VOA’s Laurel Bowman reports.
Some US Lawmakers Unhappy With Proposed PGA-LIV Golf Merger
