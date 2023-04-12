U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Philippine leaders at the State Department as the two countries began their largest joint military drills Tuesday, amid increased tensions with China over Taiwan and Beijing’s aggression in the South China Sea. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has details.
…
US, Philippines Meet in Washington Amid Tensions in Pacific
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Philippine leaders at the State Department as the two countries began their largest joint military drills Tuesday, amid increased tensions with China over Taiwan and Beijing’s aggression in the South China Sea. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has details.