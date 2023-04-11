Getting a well-rounded education while maintaining one’s religious identity can be challenging in some U.S. classrooms. But there are 140 accredited Islamic-based schools in the U.S. that aim to do just that. VOA’s Rivan Dwiastono visited one such school in the state of Missouri. Camera: Ariadne Budianto, Virginia Gunawan
Providing a Well-Rounded Education for Muslim Students in Kansas City Area
