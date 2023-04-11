Around one-and-a-half million people in Turkey were made homeless by the February 6 earthquake, with many still lacking permanent shelter. In the city of Iskenderun – badly hit by the quake – local authorities are using every available space, as Henry Ridgwell reports. Videographer: Memet Aksakal
The Earthquake Survivors Living on a Turkish Sleeper Train
