In Year Two of Russia’s War on Ukraine, Lithuanians On Guard
Lithuania, a country that feels directly threatened by Russia, had warned for decades of Russian aggression against its neighbors. Now Lithuanians worry that what is happening in Ukraine could also happen in Lithuania. Ricardo Marquina reports from the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, that ordinary people are keep up grass-roots efforts to support their homeland. Jonathan Spier narrates