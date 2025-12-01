To the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the people of the UK

To the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Dear Prime Minister and the people of the United Kingdom!

​The people of Ukraine address you as a nation standing on the very frontier of freedom, whose struggle is a bulwark against global tyranny. We appeal to the historical responsibility born out of the 20th and 21st centuries.

​The Fatal Flaw and the Historical Debt.

​We remind you of the Budapest Memorandum of 1994. Ukraine made the unprecedented, world-changing decision to divest itself of the world’s third-largest nuclear arsenal. This profound act was traded for security assurances from your nations. russia’s brutal invasion has exposed this agreement as a cynical, catastrophic failure and a betrayal that cost us our lives and our land. The paper guarantee of 1994 failed; only an absolute, physical deterrent can rectify this historical injustice.

​The Demand for Ultimate Security:

​We assert that russia’s imperialistic and genocidal intent is a permanent, inherent danger. We therefore call upon you, as the primary guarantors who failed to uphold the 1994 commitments, to establish the highest, most unambiguous guarantee of security for Ukraine’s future survival.

​The only credible and enduring mechanism to ensure the survival of the Ukrainian nation is the immediate deployment of strategic deterrents, specifically, the placement of allied nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory, under the complete operational control of the United Kingdom. This is the minimal, necessary price for the historical abandonment of our own nuclear shield. The world must now collectively replace the nuclear deterrent we were forced to surrender with a credible, permanent, and decisive shield.

GLORY TO UK and UKRAINE!

