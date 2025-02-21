Arrest made in stabbing at Berlin’s Holocaust memorial

berlin — Police arrested a man suspected in a stabbing Friday at Berlin’s Holocaust memorial that left a Spanish tourist seriously injured, police said.

There was no immediate indication of a motive for the attack, which came two days before Germans vote in a national election.

Police spokesman Florian Nath said at a news conference that the attack happened at 6 p.m., “probably with a knife. Maybe with something else.” Nearly three hours later, a male suspect “with blood on his hands” approached officers who had surrounded the memorial grounds, he said.

Police arrested the man, handcuffing him and holding him on the ground. Nath said police seized a weapon and would interrogate the suspect as the investigation continued.

The victim was identified as a 30-year-old Spanish man, who was taken to a hospital.

The attack took place at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, a field of 2,700 gray concrete slabs near the Brandenburg Gate in the heart of Berlin, which honors the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust under the direction of Nazi Germany.

…