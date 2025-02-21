German police arrest Russian man over attack plot

BERLIN — German police said Friday they have arrested an 18-year-old Russian man on suspicion of planning a “politically motivated” attack in Berlin, two days before national elections.

The man was detained late Thursday in the state of Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin, police and prosecutors said in a statement.

Authorities did not provide further details about the attack plot, but the Tagesspiegel newspaper reported the suspect was Chechen and is believed to have been planning an attack on the Israeli Embassy.

The Israeli Embassy could not be reached for comment outside of business hours, while state prosecutors and the Russian Embassy did not immediately respond to written requests for comment from Reuters.

German newspaper Bild reported Friday that the investigation had been the result of a tip-off from a foreign intelligence agency. It said the suspect had been trying to leave the country via Berlin’s BER airport when he was detained.

Riot police and specialist officers were involved in making the arrest, which came after that tip-off, officials said.

“No further details as to the background and motive can be given for the moment to protect the investigation,” they added.

The man appeared in court Friday and was remanded in custody.

German authorities are on high alert ahead of Sunday’s federal elections.

Some material in this report is from Reuters.

