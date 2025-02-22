Ukraine marks war’s 3rd anniversary as US support wavers

Uncertainty looms over U.S.-Ukraine relations as Ukraine enters the fourth year of war with Russia. Recent shifts in Washington’s rhetoric have raised fears that Ukraine could be pressured into an unfavorable peace deal — or be left to confront Russia without U.S. support. While most Ukrainians are now in favor of peace talks, many insist any settlement be on Ukraine’s terms. Myroslava Gongadze has the story from Warsaw, Poland, with reporting from Anna Chernikova in Kyiv, Ukraine.

