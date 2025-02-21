US State Department tweaks online fact sheet on China

WASHINGTON — PRC is out. China is in.

That is among the significant modifications to the U.S. State Department’s online fact sheet on China, which drops the country’s official name, the People’s Republic of China (PRC), in favor of just China.

Former President Joe Biden’s administration routinely referenced the Beijing government with the PRC abbreviation. Since former President Richard Nixon normalized relations with Beijing — ending recognition of the government in Taipei, the United States has maintained diplomatic ties with the communist-run government on the mainland while reducing the relationship with Taiwan — officially known as the Republic of China — to unofficial but friendly.

“Taipei should take solace in the fact that the change in the term [from PRC to China] does not represent a policy change in the United States. The fact of the matter is that the U.S. still has its ‘One China’ policy, and under that policy, it maintains diplomatic relations with Beijing and robust unofficial relations with Taipei,” Russell Hsiao, Global Taiwan Institute executive director, told VOA.

“Since 1979, Washington has recognized the government in Beijing of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China, so the change in term is essentially a different way of presenting the same set of facts, all of which haven’t changed,” Hsiao said.

China considers Taiwan a rogue province. Nationalist forces, backed by the United States and commanded by Chiang Kai-shek, fled the mainland for Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war to the communist forces led by Mao Zedong. Chiang became Taiwan’s relatively benign dictator until his death in 1975. Mao ruled over the mainland as a rigid authoritarian until his death a year after Chiang died.

Washington continues to provide Taipei with weapons and has left the question ambiguous as to whether the United States would use its military to defend the island if Taiwan were to be attacked. The Taiwan Relations Act commits the United States to help Taiwan defend itself, but the final decision on military intervention would rest with the president and Congress.

Language changes last week by the State Department eliminated a reference to Washington not supporting Taiwan independence, but left intact was content noting that the United States opposes “unilateral changes to the status quo” by either side of the Taiwan Strait.

A significant change to the State Department’s web page on China, however, is the deletion of content on cooperating with allies on China-related issues and on helping Beijing with cultural matters and environmental protections. Instead, there is new language focusing on the U.S.-China trade relationship, noting the difficulty for American businesses to operate in China and that the Chinese economy is “one of the most restrictive investment climates in the world.”

Yet another shift in tone, in line with rhetoric used by President Donald Trump’s administration, is reflected by frequent references to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The party is directly accused of trying to “manipulate and subvert” United Nations organizations and other international bodies and seeking to “groom and install CCP members in leadership and other positions” in such groups.

In the newly edited fact sheet, the CCP is also blamed for “malicious cyber activity against U.S. government, private sector and critical infrastructure networks.” The document now notes the United States is dedicated to countering these activities “to help protect American citizens, businesses and industries.”

“These moves reflect an overall sense in Washington and within the Trump administration that engagement with China has failed and a tougher approach is warranted,” Rorry Daniels, managing director of the Asia Society Policy Institute, told VOA.

“This mood has been building — particularly in Congress — for years, and a change of emphasis is no surprise. However, swapping out PRC for China reflects a deeper and more dangerous narrative that attacks the CCP’s legitimacy as the governing authority of China. I expect this will be viewed with grave concern by Beijing and raised at the highest levels in the coming days and weeks,” added Daniels.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, responding during Thursday’s regular press briefing, expressed strong dissatisfaction with the website changes.

The State Department’s actions “misrepresent the facts, attack China’s foreign policy and peddle the so-called China-U.S. strategic competition. We strongly deplore and firmly oppose it,” Guo said.

The changes come after Trump imposed an additional 10% tariff on all imports from China. The president said he was taking the action because Beijing’s government has failed to stop the flow into the United States of the illicit opioid fentanyl.

Trump has also announced he intends to put in place further retaliatory tariffs on all trading partners that limit access for U.S. goods into their markets.

Song Ren of VOA’s Mandarin Service contributed to this report. Some information came from Reuters.

