57% of Ukrainians trust President Zelenskyy, Ukrainian institute says

February 24 marks the three-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with international efforts aimed at ending the conflict in progress. Amid criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the new Trump administration, research shows the majority of Ukraine’s population trusts Zelenskyy and is not ready to elect a president during war time. Lesia Bakalets reports from Kyiv. Camera: Vladyslav Smilianets

…

Related