G7 ministers link future Russia sanctions to good-faith talks

MUNICH — G7 foreign ministers agreed Saturday to continuing working together to get a strong peace deal for Ukraine with robust security guarantees and linked future sanctions on Russia to good-faith negotiations by Moscow.

“Any new, additional sanctions after February should be linked to whether the Russian Federation enters into real, good-faith efforts to bring an enduring end to the war against Ukraine that provides Ukraine with long-term security and stability as a sovereign, independent country,” the statement, which includes U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said after a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The G7, which also includes France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, Britain and the EU, underscored its commitment to help achieve a durable peace and “the need to develop robust security guarantees to ensure the war will not begin again.”

Possible informal Ukraine summit

Meanwhile, France is discussing with its allies the possibility of holding an informal meeting among European leaders on Ukraine, although nothing has been decided at this stage, a French presidency official said Saturday.

Speaking on a panel at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that French President Emmanuel Macron had called for a summit of European leaders in Paris.

“President [Donald] Trump has a method of operating, which the Russians call ‘reconnaissance through battle.’ You push and you see what happens, and then you change your position, legitimate tactics. And we need to respond,” Sikorski said. “And I’m very glad that President Macron has called our leaders to Paris tomorrow, and I expect them to relate to this in a very serious fashion.”

The French presidency official said that if there were to be any such summit, it would not be held Sunday.

“I am glad that the Prime Minister @donaldtusk will go on Monday at the invitation of the President @EmmanuelMacron to a meeting of European leaders. We need to show our strength and unity,” Sikorski later said on X, referring to Polish leader Donald Tusk.

It was not clear whether the invite would be sent only to European Union member states or more broadly and whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be invited.

…