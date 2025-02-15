Vatican: Pope spent quiet night in hospital, continues drug therapy

ROME — Pope Francis slept well during a quiet first night in the hospital after being admitted with a respiratory tract infection and was up eating and reading Saturday, the Vatican said.

Francis, 88, ate breakfast Saturday morning and read the newspapers while continuing his drug therapy, spokesperson Matteo Bruni said.

The Argentine pope was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital Friday after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened. It was his fourth hospitalization since his 2013 election and raised questions about his increasingly precarious health.

Preliminary tests showed he had a respiratory tract infection and a slight fever. The Vatican canceled his audiences through Monday at least.

Francis, who is prone to respiratory infections in winter, was diagnosed with bronchitis Feb. 6 but had continued to hold daily audiences in his Vatican hotel suite. He had presided at an outdoor Mass last weekend and attended his general audience Wednesday. But he has been handing off his speeches for an aide to read aloud, saying he was having trouble breathing.

Francis had part of one lung removed as a young man and has battled other health problems.

He had 33 centimeters of his large intestine removed in 2021 because of a narrowing of the colon. He had further abdominal surgery in 2023 to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia. He uses a wheelchair, walker or cane when moving around his apartment and recently fell twice, hurting his arm and chin.

Francis is being treated at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where popes have a private suite on the 10th floor. He revealed that during a 2023 hospitalization, he was diagnosed with “an acute and strong pneumonia, in the lower part of the lungs.”

Sometimes bronchitis can lead to pneumonia, a deeper and far more serious infection of the lungs’ air sacs.

…