VOA Russian spoke to OVD-Info, Russia’s most trusted watchdog dealing with political arrests and trials. It said 620 people were persecuted in Russia on political grounds in 2024, with court cases involving terrorism charges rising sharply. Journalists became the most persecuted part of the society in the past year, while numerous arrests of LGBTQ+ people formed a worrying trend in 2024.

