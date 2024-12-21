VOA Russian: Russian society broadly supports Putin’s ideas, including possible nuclear strikes

A well-known expert on Russia, CSIS analyst Maria Snegovaya, has presented her new, much-discussed report in which she outlined how Russian society closed its ranks behind Russian President Vladimir Putin with the support for the country’s war against Ukraine remaining stable and high at up to 70%. Snegovaya also notes that Russian elites would not stand in the way of any Putin’s initiatives, while the support for use of Russia’s nuclear weapons is rising.

