Visiting Spain this week, NATO’s secretary-general called for members to boost military spending in the face of the threat from Russia. Spain spends the least on defense relative to the size of its economy. And as Henry Ridgwell reports, US President Donald Trump has singled out Madrid for failing to meet the NATO target.
Camera: Alfonso Beato
Spain struggles to meet NATO defense target, as Trump demands huge additional spending
