U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his South Korean counterpart Kim Yong-hyun exchanged views during talks on Wednesday on the approximately 10,000 North Korean forces now deployed to Russia to fight Ukraine. VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb has the story. Kim Lewis contributed.
US, South Korea urge Pyongyang to pull troops from Russia
