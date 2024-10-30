There are growing fears that Russia’s so-called shadow fleet of aging oil tankers, which it uses to bypass the Western price cap, poses an environmental threat. A new report from the Kyiv School of Economics warns that an oil spill is “only a matter of time” and urges the international community to do more to take the vessels out of operation. Henry Ridgwell has more.
Fears of major oil spills as Russia grows its aging ‘shadow fleet’
