The Israel-Hamas war continues to claim lives as analysts warn that the suffering won’t end unless a cease-fire deal is achieved. Although a truce is still elusive, the United States hinted that a more detailed peace proposal will be made in the coming days. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports.
…
Israel-Hamas war claims more lives as US hints at more detailed cease-fire proposal
The Israel-Hamas war continues to claim lives as analysts warn that the suffering won’t end unless a cease-fire deal is achieved. Although a truce is still elusive, the United States hinted that a more detailed peace proposal will be made in the coming days. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports.