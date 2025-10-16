Smart Watch, SIM-Free Calling and Music Control, Multi-Sport Tracking, Alarm/Weather Alerts, Compatible with Smartphones. Compatible with iPhone and Smartwatch for Men and Women, Black and Golden, Grey Dial, Strap, Compact and Lightweight, Multi-Functional Smartwatch with Smart Technology, Multi-Sport Modes and App Integration
Product details
Movement: Smart Watch
Watches case material: Zinc Alloy
Band Material: Silicone, Stainless Steel
Wireless Property
Battery Properties: Rechargeable Battery
Rechargeable Battery: Lithium Battery
Battery Capacity: 180 mAh
🌟Price today for: only $15 (discount: -76%)
➡️Item ID: 01161025
🎉Order now Smart Watch, SIM-Free Calling and Music Control
✅use the support chat (button on the left) or fill out the electronic form to order and receive additional information
from: SeLLineS Network