Iranian-backed militants in the Middle East were not deterred by U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria and Yemen over the weekend, launching three attacks in Syria and causing the U.S. to conduct at least two self-defense strikes in Yemen. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb reports.
More Strikes Against US forces Follow Wave of US Airstrikes
