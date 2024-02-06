After months of negotiations, U.S. senators will vote on a $118 billion bipartisan agreement on border security and aid to Ukraine and Israel later this week. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, even if the bill passes the Democratic-majority U.S. Senate, it has little chance of passage in the Republican-majority U.S. House of Representatives.
…
US Republicans Spar Over Border Security Bill Linked to Ukraine, Israel Aid
After months of negotiations, U.S. senators will vote on a $118 billion bipartisan agreement on border security and aid to Ukraine and Israel later this week. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, even if the bill passes the Democratic-majority U.S. Senate, it has little chance of passage in the Republican-majority U.S. House of Representatives.