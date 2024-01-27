The White House says the preliminary order by the International Court of Justice that Israel must take urgent action to prevent genocide in Gaza, is consistent with the Biden administration’s approach to the war and will not change U.S. policy supporting Israel. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
ICJ Ruling Won’t Change US Policy on Gaza, Says White House
