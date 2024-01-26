U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday renewed his calls to protect civilians following a deadly strike on a U.N. shelter in Gaza that the world body attributes to Israeli tank shelling. Blinken’s call came amid reports that Israeli fire struck a crowd of Palestinians waiting for aid. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
US Renews Calls for Israel to Protect Civilians in Gaza
