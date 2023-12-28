Women seeking abortions in the U.S. state of Texas face conflicting legal opinions about who qualifies for medical exceptions to abortion laws and some confusion about which clinics provide what services. After the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling that guaranteed abortion rights, Texas enacted a near-total abortion ban. Deana Mitchell has our story from the Texas capital, Austin
…
Texas, Yelp Feud Over Pregnancy Resource Centers
Women seeking abortions in the U.S. state of Texas face conflicting legal opinions about who qualifies for medical exceptions to abortion laws and some confusion about which clinics provide what services. After the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling that guaranteed abortion rights, Texas enacted a near-total abortion ban. Deana Mitchell has our story from the Texas capital, Austin